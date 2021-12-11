Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $644.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.55.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

