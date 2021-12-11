Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for about 1.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 143,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist began coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Ball stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

