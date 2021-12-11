Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

AMGN stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

