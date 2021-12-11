Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $346.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $348.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

