Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.06.

SAIA opened at $328.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.95. Saia has a 12-month low of $171.16 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after buying an additional 115,342 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

