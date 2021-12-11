Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Surgery Partners worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 3.02. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.