SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stake Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SunPower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SunPower by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

SunPower stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $57.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

