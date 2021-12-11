Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $223,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $277,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.