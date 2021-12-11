Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUI. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

NYSE:SUI opened at $199.18 on Friday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

