Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721,345 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 164,363 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $166,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

