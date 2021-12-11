Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 91,449 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bank of Montreal worth $179,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

NYSE BMO opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

