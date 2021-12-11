Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,694,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,628 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $218,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

