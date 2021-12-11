Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Corteva worth $160,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.96 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

