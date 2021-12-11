Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 538,130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

