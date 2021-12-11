Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $186.02 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Okta worth $186,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $414,598.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,776 shares of company stock worth $20,538,809 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Shares of OKTA opened at $223.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.89. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

