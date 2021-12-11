Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $156.65 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,866 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $156,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $116.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.