Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 423 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,304 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 460.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

