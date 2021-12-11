Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 406 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 83,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after buying an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

