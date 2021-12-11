Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 370 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $215.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 186.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

