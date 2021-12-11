Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 297 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares valued at $1,473,222. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $143.96.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.