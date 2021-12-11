Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 150 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Anthem by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 140,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

ANTM stock opened at $431.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

