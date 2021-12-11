Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $957,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

