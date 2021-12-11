Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,109,000 after buying an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,551,000 after buying an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

