Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,241,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

