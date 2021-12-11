Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.2% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,618.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

