Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $36,211,956. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.53.

Shares of REGN opened at $669.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $610.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.