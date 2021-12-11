Strs Ohio Purchases 249,005 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,005 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.