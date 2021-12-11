Strs Ohio Has $22.97 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $397.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

