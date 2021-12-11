Strs Ohio Has $20.53 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after buying an additional 71,015 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,386 shares of company stock worth $49,327,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $697.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.34 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $639.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

