Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $614.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.85 and its 200 day moving average is $549.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

