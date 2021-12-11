Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 555.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

