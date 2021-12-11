Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,948 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.84 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

