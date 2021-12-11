Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $130,000 in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BITF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Bitfarms Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

