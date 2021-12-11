Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $249,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $191.92 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $151.90 and a 52-week high of $197.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

