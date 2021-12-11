Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $237,000 Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

