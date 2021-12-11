Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 196,806 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SunPower by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

