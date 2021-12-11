Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 10,601 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 49.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of CIM opened at $15.94 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.