StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway Sells 13,332 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $821,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of SNEX opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
