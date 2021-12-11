StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway Sells 13,332 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $821,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNEX opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,190 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

