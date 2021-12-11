Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,675 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,089% compared to the typical volume of 225 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIXM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIXM opened at $30.83 on Friday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.