Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of 162% compared to the typical volume of 993 call options.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.