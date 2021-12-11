Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 98.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 9.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

