Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,395 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 5,512 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

