Stifel Nicolaus Trims Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Target Price to C$8.25

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAVVF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAVVF stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.