SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 650 ($8.62) price target on the stock.

STEM opened at GBX 546 ($7.24) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 510.65. The company has a market cap of £729.63 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 289.96 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($8.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 581 ($7.70) per share, with a total value of £20,009.64 ($26,534.46).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

