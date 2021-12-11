Steven Michael Oliveira Acquires 100,000 Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 100,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12.

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,671.46.

BNTC stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 55.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

