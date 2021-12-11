stETH Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.10 or 0.08300005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.67 or 1.00298136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.