Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $21,070,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 149,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 86.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

