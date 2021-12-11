Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Steppe Gold stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.