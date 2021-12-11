Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Steppe Gold stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.
About Steppe Gold
