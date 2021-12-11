Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of STZHF opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. Stelco has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

