State Street Corp Takes Position in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp owned 0.42% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENVB opened at $1.20 on Friday. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

